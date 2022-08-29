Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

33,830 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

GS

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,830KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9198199
  • Stock #: P5984
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM6K0643111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,830 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Side impact beams
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane departure warning system
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keeping Assist
Blind Spot
Emergency Sos
Advanced Smart City Brake Support and Rear Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
glove box
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
58 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
4.624 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Auto -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: cylinder deactivation
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
AM/FM Radio
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: 225/65R17 AS
Wheels: 17" Alloy Dark Grey High Lustre Finish
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Telescoping Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Defrost
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Auto high-beam headlights
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Exterior parking camera rear
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Requires Subscription
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/6 Speakers
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front collision mitigation
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/manual lumbar support 6-way manual front passenger seat w/manual height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/6 Speakers -inc: Bluetooth w/audio profile steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls 4 USB and auxiliary input jacks 7" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT Apple Carplay and Android Auto SMS text message function...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

