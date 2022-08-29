$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
GS - Power Liftgate - Heated Seats
Golden Mile Chrysler
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9232006
- Stock #: P5999
- VIN: JM3KFBCM9K0591666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,218 KM
Vehicle Description
In a ruthless compact crossover segment, this 2019 Mazda CX5 shines with its agile handling, beautiful and comfortable interior, and impressive styling. This 2019 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in North York.
This Mazda CX5 is a real class leader with exceptional performance, agile handling and a versatile and highly intuitive interior. Thanks to its elegant yet aggressive styling and impeccable on road capabilities, there aren't many that can rival the quality and premium performance this modern, beautiful crossover SUV offers. This SUV has 48,218 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. Stepping up to this CX-5 GS is a great choice as you will get a power liftgate, heated steering wheels, stylish aluminum wheels, advanced blind spot monitoring, heated seats on synthetic leather upholstery and a large touch screen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.Additional luxurious features includes a LED lighting, a multifunction steering wheel with built in Mazda radar cruise control, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, automatic high beam assist, a wide angle rearview camera, rear collision warning and a proximity key for push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key.
