2019 Mazda CX-5

47,089 KM

Details Description

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD|SKYACTIV|NAV|BOSE|CREAMLEATHER|HUD|WOOD|+++

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD|SKYACTIV|NAV|BOSE|CREAMLEATHER|HUD|WOOD|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,089KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9640042
  Stock #: K5005A
  VIN: JM3KFBDM6K1577006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K5005A
  • Mileage 47,089 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY, HEADS UP DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING CREAM INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD GRAIN TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, DISTANCE RECOGNITION SUPPORT SYSTEM, SBS/SCBS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION SYSTEM, RAIN SENSING WIPER, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AHA, PANDORA, STITCHER, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, SPORT MODE, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

