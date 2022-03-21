Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-9

43,058 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-9

2019 Mazda CX-9

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-9

GT

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,058KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8945128
  • Stock #: P5884
  • VIN: JM3TCBDY9K0302123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5884
  • Mileage 43,058 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Top View Camera Back-Up Camera
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
glove box
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Front Reading Lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
8-Way Driver Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
6-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Speed-Sensing Steering
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
4.411 Axle Ratio
74 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 Turbo
Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Front fog lights
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: P255/50R20 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
Wheels: 20" Light Grey High Lustre Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
12 Speakers
Heads-Up Display
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
3rd row seats: bench
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Radio: AM/FM/HD Bose Audio System w/12 Speakers
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed 50-50 Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
GVWR: 2 638 kgs (5 816 lbs)
Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 3 position heat settings 10-way adjustable power driver's seat w/power lumbar support 8-way power adjustable passenger seat w/power lumbar support and driver memory seat (2 memory settings)
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/HD Bose Audio System w/12 Speakers -inc: 8" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT Centerpoint 2 Surround Technology and AudioPilot 2 Noise Compensation Technology including 9 channels of customized equalization and SurroundStage sign...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Golden Mile Chrysler

2020 Toyota Camry LE
 15,164 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry SE
 18,193 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 39,110 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

Call Dealer

416-759-XXXX

(click to show)

416-759-4137

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory