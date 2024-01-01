2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,345 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEAT AND MORE OPTIONS.

EXCELLENT CONDITION!!

4.7 GOOGLE RATING!! OVER 150 VEHICLES IN STOCK AND MORE ARRIVING DAILY!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES FOR QUALITY AND SERVICE. WE HAVE A FULL SERVICE MECHANICAL SHOP FOR ALL YOUR SERVICE NEEDS. ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED AND INSPECTED!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! 

**ALL PAYMENTS QUOTED ARE WEEKLY PAYMENTS $0 DOWN 84 MONTHS** ON APPROVED CREDIT ONLY!

FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION, FINANCE FEE MAY BE APPLICABLE UP TO $999 DEPENDS ON FINANCE COMPANY APPROVAL. RATES AS LOW AS 8.99% OAC CALL FOR DETAILS DEPENDS ON THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE. 

CERTIFICATION** All vehicles can be certified & E-tested for an additional $649, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.** 

WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA"

 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Apple CarPlay
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way manually adjustable driver seat and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Tires: 205/60R16 AS
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.85 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Android Auto

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Piano Black Console Insert
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
2 USB ports
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
HMI commander switch
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory)
Wheels: 16 Silver Metallic Finish Alloy
Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
Bluetooth w/audio profile and SMS text message functionality
8.8 wide colour display w/Mazda Connect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
Call Dealer

416-667-XXXX

(click to show)

416-667-0222

2019 Mazda MAZDA3