Menu
Account
Sign In
New Brakes <div>New Tires</div><div>New Air Filters</div><div>New Oil Lube & Filter</div><div>6 Mo/6000km/$1000 per claim Powertrain Warranty </div><div> </div><div>*ABOVE INCLUDED FOR CERTIFICATION FOR $999+hst IF NEEDED UPON INSPECTION*</div><div><br></div><div>$22,999+HST/LICENSING</div><div>2019 MERCEDES-BENZ A250</div><div>*DEALER MAINTAINED* </div><div><br></div><div>Clean Title & CARFAX Available</div><div><br></div><div>KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</div><div> </div><div>(647)685-3345</div><div>John Taraboulsi</div><div> </div><div>#24</div><div>4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2</div><div>NORTH YORK</div><div> </div><div>*108,000KM*</div><div> </div><div>Optional Add-Ons:</div><div>•Rustproof Available for $299+hst</div><div>•2Yr+Unltd KM+$1000 per claim POWERTRAIN WARRANTY for $1999+hst</div><div>•6/Mo+10 000km/$2500 per claim COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY for $1999+hst</div><div>•Anti-theft Etching for $299+hst </div><div><br></div><div>OMVIC DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not certified. Certification available for $999+hst”</div>

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

A 250

Watch This Vehicle
12645033

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

A 250

Location

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2

647-685-3345

  1. 1749906021
  2. 1749906021
  3. 1749906021
  4. 1749906021
  5. 1749906021
  6. 1749906021
  7. 1749906021
  8. 1749906021
  9. 1749906021
  10. 1749906021
  11. 1749906021
  12. 1749906021
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,000KM
VIN WDD3F4HB2KJ047669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Brakes New TiresNew Air FiltersNew Oil Lube & Filter6 Mo/6000km/$1000 per claim Powertrain Warranty  *ABOVE INCLUDED FOR CERTIFICATION FOR $999+hst IF NEEDED UPON INSPECTION*
$22,999+HST/LICENSING2019 MERCEDES-BENZ A250*DEALER MAINTAINED* 
Clean Title & CARFAX Available
KOMFORTMOTORS.COM (647)685-3345John Taraboulsi #244544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2NORTH YORK *108,000KM* Optional Add-Ons:•Rustproof Available for $299+hst•2Yr+Unltd KM+$1000 per claim POWERTRAIN WARRANTY for $1999+hst•6/Mo+10 000km/$2500 per claim COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY for $1999+hst•Anti-theft Etching for $299+hst 
OMVIC DISCLAIMER:" Vehicle not certified. Certification available for $999+hst”

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Komfort Motors

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 250 for sale in North York, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 250 108,000 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi Q3 Technik for sale in North York, ON
2016 Audi Q3 Technik 100,000 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Audi A7 3.0 for sale in North York, ON
2013 Audi A7 3.0 231,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Email Komfort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-685-XXXX

(click to show)

647-685-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class