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2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

152,128 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

A 250 4MATIC Hatch

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14055378.809637372?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=25803

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

A 250 4MATIC Hatch

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

  1. 1778106472
  2. 1778106472
  3. 1778106472
  4. 1778106472
  5. 1778106472
  6. 1778106472
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
152,128KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDD3F4HB0KJ069735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,128 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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1-855-350-XXXX

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1-855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class