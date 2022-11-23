Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

62,853 KM

Details Features

$58,791

+ tax & licensing
$58,791

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

C 43

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

C 43

Location

The Humberview Group

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

$58,791

+ taxes & licensing

62,853KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9402319
  • Stock #: A13153A
  • VIN: WDDWH6EBXKF878623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # A13153A
  • Mileage 62,853 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Audi Midtown Toronto

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

