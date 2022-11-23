$58,791+ tax & licensing
$58,791
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-807-3288
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG
C 43
Location
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
866-807-3288
$58,791
+ taxes & licensing
62,853KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9402319
- Stock #: A13153A
- VIN: WDDWH6EBXKF878623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # A13153A
- Mileage 62,853 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2