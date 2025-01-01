Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC

-No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Blind Spot Assist, Attention Assist, Active Brake Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Warning, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Power Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Odometer: 90,000 KM.

Monaco Motorcars Inc.
Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Business Hours: Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm Saturday: 10am - 5pm Sunday : Closed

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

90,000 KM

12618624

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Used
90,000KM
VIN 55SWF8EB0KU302263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Finance Price: $28,999 | Cash Price: $30,499 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC -No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Blind Spot Assist, Attention Assist, Active Brake Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Warning, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Power Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More. Odometer: 90,000 KM. Call Us: (416) 766-6226 Monaco Motorcars Inc. Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Business Hours: Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm Saturday: 10am - 5pm Sunday : Closed www.monacomotorcars.com Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/ All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from. We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included. FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies. We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
10-Way Driver Seat
Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mercedes me connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Mercedes me connect Tracker System
Analog Appearance

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Active Brake Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents

Mechanical

3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Ride Control Comfort Ride Suspension
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
5 Speakers

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

