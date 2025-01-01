Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS!! ** <br/> ** NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ==>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> **GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED //AMG SPORT PACKAGE! PANO GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, KEYLESS GO, AUTOMATIC MIRROR FOLDING, POWER TAILGATE, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, & MUCH MUCH MORE !! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

160,264 KM

Details Description

$22,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 //AMG SPORT | PANO | LOADED

Watch This Vehicle
12925373

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 //AMG SPORT | PANO | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

  1. 12925373
  2. 12925373
  3. 12925373
  4. 12925373
  5. 12925373
  6. 12925373
  7. 12925373
  8. 12925373
  9. 12925373
  10. 12925373
  11. 12925373
  12. 12925373
  13. 12925373
  14. 12925373
  15. 12925373
  16. 12925373
  17. 12925373
  18. 12925373
  19. 12925373
  20. 12925373
  21. 12925373
  22. 12925373
  23. 12925373
  24. 12925373
  25. 12925373
  26. 12925373
  27. 12925373
  28. 12925373
  29. 12925373
  30. 12925373
  31. 12925373
  32. 12925373
  33. 12925373
  34. 12925373
  35. 12925373
  36. 12925373
  37. 12925373
  38. 12925373
  39. 12925373
  40. 12925373
  41. 12925373
  42. 12925373
  43. 12925373
  44. 12925373
  45. 12925373
Contact Seller

$22,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,264KM
VIN 55SWF8EB3KU321888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 0829-41
  • Mileage 160,264 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


==>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED //AMG SPORT PACKAGE! PANO GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, KEYLESS GO, AUTOMATIC MIRROR FOLDING, POWER TAILGATE, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, & MUCH MUCH MORE !! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 //AMG SPORT | PANO | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 //AMG SPORT | PANO | LOADED 160,264 KM $22,985 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class | PREMIUM | PANO | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class | PREMIUM | PANO | LOADED 59,562 KM $26,985 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 l PREMIUM | PANO | for sale in North York, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 l PREMIUM | PANO | 136,035 KM $10,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-938-XXXX

(click to show)

647-938-6825

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class