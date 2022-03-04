$62,955+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-877-464-0622
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C43 AMG|4MATIC|BITURBO|NAV|BURMESTER|REDLEATHER|++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
- Listing ID: 8646182
- Stock #: K4831
- VIN: 55SWF6EB1KU316080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,477 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : TRACK PACE PACKAGE, 4MATIC AWD, AMG V6 BITURBO, AMG BRAKES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING GORGEOUS RED INTERIOR, BLACK WOOD GRAIN TRIMS, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ESP, MANEUVERING ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, STEERING ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, TUNEIN RADIO, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, WEB BROWSER, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF, SUIT RACK, ILLUMINATED DOOR LOGOS, MULTI DRIVE MODES : REDUCED/MODERATE/SPORT/DYNAMIC, MULTI VEHICLE SUSPENSION MODES : COMFORT/SPORT/SPORT+, MULTI EXHAUST SYSTEM MODES : BALANCED/POWERFUL, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
