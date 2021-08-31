Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

9,000 KM

Details

$41,228

+ tax & licensing
$41,228

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$41,228

+ taxes & licensing

9,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8019696
  Stock #: 153813
  VIN: WDDSJ4GB8KN734868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153813
  • Mileage 9,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 CLA250 FULLY LOADED AMG PKG, SPORT PKG
9000 km Clean Carfax One Owner
*Sunroof
*NAVIGATION
*BACKUP CAMERA
*LEATHER
ONE OWNER CAR
Lease returned
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra
.All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***.

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

