2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

67,125 KM

Details Description

$62,995

+ tax & licensing
$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS450|4MATIC|COUPE|MASSAGE|NAV|BURMESTER|360CAM|+

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS450|4MATIC|COUPE|MASSAGE|NAV|BURMESTER|360CAM|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

67,125KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9482700
  • Stock #: M5111
  • VIN: WDD2J5KB8KA028049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M5111
  • Mileage 67,125 KM

Vehicle Description

**NEW-YEAR SPECIAL!** FEATURING : 4MATIC AWD, MULTI MASSAGE SEATS, AIR FRESHENER WITH IONIZATION, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN MAROON ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, PANEL HEATING, ESP, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, CAMERA AND PARKING WITH MANEUVERING ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, TUNEIN, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, HIGHLY ADJUSTABLE POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR, SIDE BOLSTERS, DYNAMIC SEAT, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI SUSPENSION MODES, MULTI STEERING MODES, MULTI ESP MODES, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

