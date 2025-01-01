$30,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 300
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 300
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,751 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, 360 CAMERA, BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND, LANE ASSIST, SATELLITE RADIO, LANE ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, FACTORY NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, WIRELESS CHARGING SYSTEM, AMBIENT LIGHTS. BLUETOOTH, POWER TRUNK, TINTED WINDOWS AND MORE. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA. FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malibu Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Malibu Motors
Malibu Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-396-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-396-3393