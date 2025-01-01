Menu
<p>FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, 360 CAMERA, BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND, LANE ASSIST, SATELLITE RADIO, LANE ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, FACTORY NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, WIRELESS CHARGING SYSTEM, AMBIENT LIGHTS. BLUETOOTH, POWER TRUNK, TINTED WINDOWS AND MORE. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA. FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT </p>

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

98,751 KM

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 300

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 300

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,751KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDZF4KB6KA656606

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,751 KM

FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, 360 CAMERA, BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND, LANE ASSIST, SATELLITE RADIO, LANE ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, FACTORY NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, WIRELESS CHARGING SYSTEM, AMBIENT LIGHTS. BLUETOOTH, POWER TRUNK, TINTED WINDOWS AND MORE. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA. FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class