** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** 
** NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** 

**GORGEOUS BLACK ON PREMIUM GREY LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PREMIUM PACKAGE, COMFORT PACKAGE, AMG NIGHT PACKAGE, AMG DRIVERS PACKAGE, 20 INCH AMG TWIN-5 SPOKE BI-COLOUR WHEELS, BURMESTER AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT & VENTILATED SEATS, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROLS, MASSAGE/LUMBAR/SIDE BOLSTER SUPPORT, SEAT HEATING BALANCE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, HEAD UP DISPLAY, 360 VIEW CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, AIR SUSPENSION, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, KEYLESS GO, AUTOMATIC MIRROR FOLDING, POWER TRUNK & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

130,195 KM

Details Description

$43,985

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

53 //AMG EQ BOOST | PANO | FULLY LOADED

12524512

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

53 //AMG EQ BOOST | PANO | FULLY LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$43,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,195KM
VIN WDD1J6BB6KF085788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 130,195 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS BLACK ON PREMIUM GREY LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PREMIUM PACKAGE, COMFORT PACKAGE, AMG NIGHT PACKAGE, AMG DRIVER'S PACKAGE, 20 INCH AMG TWIN-5 SPOKE BI-COLOUR WHEELS, BURMESTER AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT & VENTILATED SEATS, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROLS, MASSAGE/LUMBAR/SIDE BOLSTER SUPPORT, SEAT HEATING BALANCE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, HEAD UP DISPLAY, 360 VIEW CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, AIR SUSPENSION, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, KEYLESS GO, AUTOMATIC MIRROR FOLDING, POWER TRUNK & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$43,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class