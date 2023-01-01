Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

54,139 KM

Details Description

$196,995

+ tax & licensing
Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

AMG G 63 -NO LUX TAX- |MANUFAKTURT|BURMISTER|ICW|+

AMG G 63 -NO LUX TAX- |MANUFAKTURT|BURMISTER|ICW|+

Location

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

54,139KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10422066
  • Stock #: M5463
  • VIN: WDCYC7HJ7KX311896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,139 KM

Vehicle Description

**FALL SPECIAL!** FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING MANUFAKTURT BLACK DIAMOND STITCH INTERIOR, PREMIUM LEATHER SEATS, HEATED COOLED AND MASSAGE SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, AM/FM/SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH MEDIA STREAMING, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMISTER SOUND SYSTEM, SIDE STEPS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI STEERING MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

