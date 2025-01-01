Menu
<p>FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, EQUIPPED WITH MASSAGING SEATS, AMBIENT LIGHTS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, GLASS ROOF, APPLE CAR PLAY ANDROID AUTO, TOW PACKAGE, HEATED AND AIR COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, SATELLITE RADIO, 20 ALLOY WHEELS, RUINING BOARDS,REVERS CAMERA, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, WARRANTY AVAILABLE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 4 YEARS OR 90000 KM MORE. </p>

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

49,724 KM

$135,999

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G 550

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G 550

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$135,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,724KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDCYC6BJ9KX305505

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,724 KM

FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, EQUIPPED WITH MASSAGING SEATS, AMBIENT LIGHT'S, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, GLASS ROOF, APPLE CAR PLAY ANDROID AUTO, TOW PACKAGE, HEATED AND AIR COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, SATELLITE RADIO, 20" ALLOY WHEELS, RUINING BOARDS,REVERS CAMERA, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, WARRANTY AVAILABLE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 4 YEARS OR 90000 KM MORE. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking
Pre-Collision System

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Call Dealer

1-888-396-3393

$135,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class