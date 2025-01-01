$135,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 550
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 550
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$135,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,724 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, EQUIPPED WITH MASSAGING SEATS, AMBIENT LIGHT'S, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, GLASS ROOF, APPLE CAR PLAY ANDROID AUTO, TOW PACKAGE, HEATED AND AIR COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, SATELLITE RADIO, 20" ALLOY WHEELS, RUINING BOARDS,REVERS CAMERA, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, WARRANTY AVAILABLE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 4 YEARS OR 90000 KM MORE.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malibu Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Malibu Motors
Malibu Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-396-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-888-396-3393