2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

$274,995 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 3 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7991109

7991109 Stock #: U138

U138 VIN: WDCYC7HJ0KX310976

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Green

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 41,375 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.