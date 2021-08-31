2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

+ taxes & licensing
**FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : HANDCRAFTED V8-BITURBO AMG ENGINE! AMG BRAKES! 22 INCH AMG 7-TWIN-SPOKE WHEELS! G MANUFAKTUR INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OPTIONS! SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE PLUS! MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING! MULTI MASSAGE SEATS! DYNAMIC HIGHLY ADJUSTABLE SEATS! MULTIBEAM LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM HEADLIGHTS! CLIMATE MODES WITH IONIZATION! PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS! HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN G MANUFAKTUR PERICLASSE GREEN METALLIC ON MATCHING TWO TONE SADDLE BROWN AND BLACK INTERIOR, AMG STITCHED NAPPA LEATHER SEATS, G MANUFAKTUR BLACK FIDDLEBACK OPEN PORE WOOD GRAIN TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ESP, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, MANEUVERING PARKING ASSIST, AM/FM/SATELLITE/TUNEIN/BROWSER/APPLECARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, ILLUMINATED DOOR LOGOS, MULTI DRIVE MODES : MODERATE/SPORT/DYNAMIC/REDUCED, MULTI SUSPENSION MODES : COMFORT/SPORT/SPORT+, MULTI EXHAUST MODES : BALANCED/POWERFUL, TOW AWAY PROTECTION, INTERIOR MOTION SENSOR, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, IWC LUXURY ANALOG CLOCK, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! SPECIAL OPTIONS LIST : G manufaktur Periclasse Green metallic $2,500.00 G manufaktur Black Fiddleback open-pore wood $1,000.00 22-inch AMG 7-twin-spoke $2,650.00 G manufaktur Interior Package Saddle Brown/Black $6,900 G manufaktur Nappa leather upholstery Nappa leather-covered dash Leather-covered grab handles Seat Comfort Package Plus $3,700 Drive-Dynamic multicontour front seats Climate Comfort front seats Rapid heating feature for front seats WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
