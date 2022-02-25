2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$49,998 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 9 7 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8362623

8362623 VIN: wdc0g4kb3kv140075

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 46,970 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor

