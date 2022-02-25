Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

46,970 KM

Details Description Features

$49,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300

Location

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

46,970KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8362623
  • VIN: wdc0g4kb3kv140075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,970 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 | No Accident | Local Car | AMG Package | Intelligent Drive Package | Premium Package | Premium Plus Package | ACC ( IDP ) | Navigation | 360 Degree Camera | Panoroof | Keyless Entry | Push Botton Start | Power Trunk | Parking Distance Sensor | Lane Departure Warning | Auto Hold | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seat | &&& More

 

TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!

?ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!

AND APPLY FOR FINANCING

CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.

$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.

No Hidden Fees!!! We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.

_________________________________________________________________________

As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra

_________________________________________________________________________

Financing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage.

 

AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,

Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc..

we do not have any hidden fees, All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through

the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.

 

Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with

one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere

between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,

conditions and the lowest payment available!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AAA Auto Group

2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 125,244 KM
$23,998 + tax & lic
2012 Audi A4 2.0T
 150,925 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V Tour...
 49,126 KM
$33,998 + tax & lic

Email AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

647-633-XXXX

(click to show)

647-633-3299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory