2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

$30,885 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9642991

9642991 Stock #: 540578

540578 VIN: WDCTG4GB6KJ540578

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Systems Monitor Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety First Aid Kit Driver Knee Airbag Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Active Brake Assist BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Mechanical Brake Assist Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 115 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 4.60 Axle Ratio 56 L Fuel Tank 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC Turbo w/Direct Injection Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player aux audio input jack Window grid antenna 8 speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Additional Features GVWR: 1 Radio data system Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Eco and Sport shift program Front And Rear Fog Lamps Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: touch shift 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Weatherband and External Memory Control 990 kgs (4 387 lbs)

