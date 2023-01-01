Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,885

+ tax & licensing
$30,885

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 4MATIC Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Camera

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 4MATIC Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Camera

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

  9642991
$30,885

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9642991
  • Stock #: 540578
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB6KJ540578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Free Safety Certification Upon Purchase!!!Fully Loaded,AWD, Navigation System,Panoramic Sunroof, Rear View Camera,Heated Seats,Dual Climate Control,Only 122.000 KM,For Only 30.885

Interested in this vehicle? We offer financing for all credits, Good or Bad. Want to know if you are approved? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Click HERE to get started. A representative from Dynasty Auto Selection will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email dynastycars@gmail.com or call us today at 1 416-645-0196. Our Vehicle Certification is FREE and will be done upon purchase for vehicles being registered in Ontario Only (Vehicles purchased wholesale or being shipped out of the country/province will be sold AS IS and will NOT be Certified). That includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified. Dynasty Auto Selection excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve: Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for FREE (Vehicles purchased wholesale or being shipped out of the country/province will be sold AS IS and will NOT be Certified). That Includes Free Carfax History Report Certified In-house Mechanic Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty Available (See below) Financing with rates starting as low as 6.9% APR *Terms and Conditions May Apply* We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference Dynasty Auto Selection takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 300 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are located in North York, Ontario at 2424 Finch Ave West, Unit 1, North York, ON M9M 2E3 *Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty* Dynasty Auto Selection has been partnered with Lubrico Warranty in the last 20 years. Lubrico Warranty has nearly 40 years of providing mechanical breakdown protection to hundreds of thousands of car buyers since 1977. Over 2,500 repair centers to protect customers from unforeseen repair expenses. No Claims made within your term? You can Double Your Term! Certified Power-train Plus Coverage: 24 month/Unlimited km Power-train 3 month/Unlimited km Comprehensive 36 month/60,000 km Power-train 6 month/10,000 km Comprehensive 48 month/80,000 km Power-train 12 month/20,000 km Comprehensive Call our sales team at 1 416 -645-0196 for more information on Lubrico Warranty

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Systems Monitor
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Active Brake Assist
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Brake Assist
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
115 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
4.60 Axle Ratio
56 L Fuel Tank
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC Turbo w/Direct Injection
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Clock
MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
GVWR: 1
Radio data system
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Eco and Sport shift program
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: touch shift
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Weatherband and External Memory Control
990 kgs (4
387 lbs)

Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3
