2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

<br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height:1.272;margin-top:12pt;margin-bottom:12pt;><span id=docs-internal-guid-ad0aeafa-7fff-3b65-3fef-b610cc81b8b0><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; text-decoration-line: underline; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>What to Expect at Mid Toronto Auto Sales</span></span></p><ul style=margin-top:0;margin-bottom:0;padding-inline-start:48px;><li aria-level=1 dir=ltr style=list-style-type: disc; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre;><p dir=ltr role=presentation style=line-height:1.272;margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;><span id=docs-internal-guid-ad0aeafa-7fff-3b65-3fef-b610cc81b8b0><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>Upfront Pricing: </span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>No Haggling, No Hassles. We offer our best price upfront for a transparent and stress-free car buying experience.</span></span></p></li><li aria-level=1 dir=ltr style=list-style-type: disc; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre;><p dir=ltr role=presentation style=line-height:1.272;margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;><span id=docs-internal-guid-ad0aeafa-7fff-3b65-3fef-b610cc81b8b0><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>Peace of Mind: </span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>Enjoy a 7-Day or 300 Km Exchange Policy (details available upon request) for added confidence in your purchase</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>.</span></span></p></li><li aria-level=1 dir=ltr style=list-style-type: disc; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre;><p dir=ltr role=presentation style=line-height:1.272;margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;><span id=docs-internal-guid-ad0aeafa-7fff-3b65-3fef-b610cc81b8b0><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>Safety Guaranteed: </span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>All vehicles exceed Ontario safety standards through our comprehensive reconditioning process.</span></span></p></li><li aria-level=1 dir=ltr style=list-style-type: disc; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre;><p dir=ltr role=presentation style=line-height:1.272;margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;><span id=docs-internal-guid-ad0aeafa-7fff-3b65-3fef-b610cc81b8b0><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>Family-Friendly Focus: </span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>We'll help you find the perfect car to fit your family's needs and budget</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>.</span></span></p></li><li aria-level=1 dir=ltr style=list-style-type: disc; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre;><p dir=ltr role=presentation style=line-height:1.272;margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;><span id=docs-internal-guid-ad0aeafa-7fff-3b65-3fef-b610cc81b8b0><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>Flexible Financing: </span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>Explore our Flexible low-rate financing solutions (On Approved Credit). Pre-approval applications are welcome.</span></span></p></li><li aria-level=1 dir=ltr style=list-style-type: disc; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre;><p dir=ltr role=presentation style=line-height:1.272;margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:12pt;><span id=docs-internal-guid-ad0aeafa-7fff-3b65-3fef-b610cc81b8b0><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>Industry-Leading Warranties: </span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>Get peace of mind with our exceptional warranty and coverage options,</span></span></p></li></ul><span id=docs-internal-guid-ad0aeafa-7fff-3b65-3fef-b610cc81b8b0><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; text-decoration-line: underline; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Please Call 416-840-3292 or e-mail us for More info. We Look Forward to Your Visit At 2401 Dufferin St, Toronto, M6E 3S7. </span><a href=http://www.midtorontoautosales.com/ style=text-decoration-line: none;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(17, 85, 204); font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; text-decoration-line: underline; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>www.midtorontoautosales.com</span></a></span> <strong>AMAZING Google Reviews!! </strong><a href=https://www.google.com/search?q=mid+toronto+auto+sales&rlz=1C1RXQR_en&oq=mid+toronto+&aqs=chrome.0.0i355i457i512j46i175i199i512j69i57j46i175i199i512j0i22i30j69i60l3.3013j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x882b335f7de0ff9b:0x87dd46c2ad07327d,1,,,><strong>Click here for our reviews!</strong></a><br /><br /><span style=font-size:14px;><strong>Mid Toronto Auto Sales Promises and Commitments to Valuable Customers.</strong></span><br /><ul><li><strong>Extensive Financing Options: </strong>Partnering with over 20 financial institutions, we offer competitive rates for all credit situations, from good to bad credit, including those with past financial challenges like consumer proposals and bankruptcies<strong>.</strong></li><li><strong>Transparent Pricing: </strong>Our prices are updated regularly to reflect current market conditions, saving you time and eliminating the need for extensive negotiations<strong>.</strong></li><li><strong>Competitive Pricing: </strong>We strive for competitive pricing. Compare our offers to other dealerships and discover the Mid Toronto Auto Sales advantage<strong>.</strong></li><li><strong>Peace of Mind: </strong>Enjoy a 7-Day or 300 Km Exchange Policy (details available upon request) for added confidence in your purchase<strong>.</strong></li><li><strong>Financing Focus</strong>: Please note that the advertised prices are based on financed purchases. A surcharge of $500 will apply to cash, draft, money order, certified check, etc., to mitigate the risk of fraudulent transactions and prevent non-retail purchases.</li><li><strong>Onsite Credit Expertise: </strong>Our in-house credit specialists can quickly assess your application, regardless of your credit history. We also offer affiliate debt reduction assistance.</li><li><strong>Convenient Location: </strong>Located on Dufferin Street, just minutes from Yorkdale Mall, we are easily accessible to car buyers throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA)<strong>.</strong></li><li><strong>Multilingual Support: </strong>We are proud to serve a diverse clientele and offer support in multiple languages, including Portuguese, Spanish, and Italian.</li><li><strong>IAG Partnership: </strong>As a member of the International Auto Group, we leverage the expertise and resources of renowned dealerships such as Yorkdale Ford Lincoln, Formula Ford Lincoln, Weston Ford, Pickering Jeep Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Coventry North Jaguar Land Rover.</li><li><strong>Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, errors or omissions may occur. Please verify all information with Mid Toronto Auto Sales directly</strong></li></ul>

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

113,148 KM

Details Description

$47,892

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 43

12213210

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 43

Location

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

416-840-3292

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,892

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,148KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGED6EB2KA147422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UMT1790
  • Mileage 113,148 KM

Vehicle Description


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Mid Toronto Auto Sales

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7
$47,892

+ taxes & licensing

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

416-840-3292

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE