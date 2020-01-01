Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

23,171 KM

$76,888

+ tax & licensing
$76,888

+ taxes & licensing

Teda International Auto Group

647-321-1111

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 43

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 43

Teda International Auto Group

5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2

647-321-1111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$76,888

+ taxes & licensing

23,171KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6288720
  Stock #: 139875
  VIN: 4JGED6EBXKA139875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 139875
  • Mileage 23,171 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 43 is like new, and with only 23,171 km!

 

Powering this GLE 43 is the highly sought after 3.0L 6-cylinder engine. Which produces 385 horsepower at 5500 rpm and 384 pound-feet of torque at 1800 rpm.The GLE 43 offers the very best luxury that Mercedes-Benz 43 has to offer.

 

THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES:

One Owner

No Reported Accidents

All wheel drive

9-speed shiftable automatic

Active Curve System

Accessory Chrome Package

Premium 3 Package

Parking Assistance Package

AMG® Night Package

13 total speakers

Harman/kardon premium brand speakers

Speed sensitive volume control

Bang & Olufsen Sound System

Navigation System

Cruise control

Leather steering wheel

Keyless ignition

Keyless start

Turn signal in mirrors

Dual illuminating vanity mirrors

Electric power steering

Rear view camera

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Hands-free entry

4 one-touch power windows

Power Liftgate

Power glass sunroof

Rearview camera

Heated mirrors

Heated Seats

Active brake assist

Attention assist

Trailer stability assist

Crosswind assist

Blind-spot assist

Mercedes' pre-safe system

Lane-keeping assist 

Adaptive braking technology

All season tires

21 x 11.0 in. wheels

315/40R21 tires

Alloy wheels

 

 

TEDA AUTO is your concierge in the world of exotic and luxury cars. Our experienced specialists will assist you in every step of your order and will stop at nothing to ensure a smooth delivery for our satisfied clients. We invite you to visit today for the finest selection of pre-owned exotic cars on the market. You will find models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, McLaren, Mercedes, Bentley, Maserati, Aston Martin, Porsche and more! Call or Stop By today for the best prices and the finest vehicles from the top manufacturers on the market.

 

Feel Free to CALL/TEXT us directly with any questions at 647-321-1111.

Follow us on Instagram: @TEDAAUTO WECHAT: TEDAAUTO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Dual Moonroof
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Teda International Auto Group

Teda International Auto Group

5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2

647-321-1111

