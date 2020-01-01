+ taxes & licensing
647-321-1111
5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2
647-321-1111
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Our 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 43 is like new, and with only 23,171 km!
Powering this GLE 43 is the highly sought after 3.0L 6-cylinder engine. Which produces 385 horsepower at 5500 rpm and 384 pound-feet of torque at 1800 rpm.The GLE 43 offers the very best luxury that Mercedes-Benz 43 has to offer.
THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES:
One Owner
No Reported Accidents
All wheel drive
9-speed shiftable automatic
Active Curve System
Accessory Chrome Package
Premium 3 Package
Parking Assistance Package
AMG® Night Package
13 total speakers
Harman/kardon premium brand speakers
Speed sensitive volume control
Bang & Olufsen Sound System
Navigation System
Cruise control
Leather steering wheel
Keyless ignition
Keyless start
Turn signal in mirrors
Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
Electric power steering
Rear view camera
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Hands-free entry
4 one-touch power windows
Power Liftgate
Power glass sunroof
Rearview camera
Heated mirrors
Heated Seats
Active brake assist
Attention assist
Trailer stability assist
Crosswind assist
Blind-spot assist
Mercedes' pre-safe system
Lane-keeping assist
Adaptive braking technology
All season tires
21 x 11.0 in. wheels
315/40R21 tires
Alloy wheels
TEDA AUTO is your concierge in the world of exotic and luxury cars. Our experienced specialists will assist you in every step of your order and will stop at nothing to ensure a smooth delivery for our satisfied clients. We invite you to visit today for the finest selection of pre-owned exotic cars on the market. You will find models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, McLaren, Mercedes, Bentley, Maserati, Aston Martin, Porsche and more! Call or Stop By today for the best prices and the finest vehicles from the top manufacturers on the market.
Feel Free To CALL/TEXT us directly with any questions at 647-321-1111.
Follow us on Instagram: @TEDAAUTO WECHAT: TEDAAUTO
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2