2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

53,564 KM

Details Description

$77,995

+ tax & licensing
Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

S560|4MATIC|NAV|MASSAGE|BURMESTER|CREAMLEATHER|HUD

S560|4MATIC|NAV|MASSAGE|BURMESTER|CREAMLEATHER|HUD

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

53,564KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10191522
  • Stock #: M5381
  • VIN: WDDUF8GB2KA449818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,564 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : MULTI MASSAGE SEATS, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, HEADS UP DISPLAY, 4MATIC AWD, MULTIBEAM LED HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, ACTIVE STEERING ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING CREAM INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANEL HEATING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ESP, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, CAMERA AND PARKING ASSIST WITH MANEUVERING, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, TUNEIN, BROWSER, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF, WINDOW SHADES, HIGHLY ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH DYNAMIC SEAT, LUMBAR ADJUST, SIDE BOLSTERS ADJUST, SHOULDER ADJUST, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI SUSPENSION MODES, MULTI STEERING MODES, MULTI ESP MODES, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, ANALOG CLOCK, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

