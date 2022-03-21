$92,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S560|4MATIC|LWB|NAV|MASSAGE|BURMESTER|CREAMLEATHER
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$92,995
- Listing ID: 8911723
- Stock #: K4922
- VIN: WDDUG8GBXKA446016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,212 KM
Vehicle Description
**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : MULTI MASSAGE SEATS, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE AIR SUSPENSION, 4MATIC AWD, LONG WHEEL BASE, V8 POWERED, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING CREAM INTERIOR, BEAUTIFUL STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD GRAIN INTERIOR TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANEL HEATING, MULTIBEAM LED HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ESP, PARKING ASSIST WITH MANEUVERING, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, TUNEIN, CD PLAYER, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF, POWER WINDOW SHADES, ANALOG CLOCK, HIGHLY ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LUMBAR, SHOULDERS, SIDE BOLSTERS ADJUSTMENT, DYNAMIC SEAT, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
