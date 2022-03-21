2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

$92,995 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 2 1 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8911723

8911723 Stock #: K4922

K4922 VIN: WDDUG8GBXKA446016

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 41,212 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.