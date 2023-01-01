Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

66,738 KM

Details Features

$129,980

+ tax & licensing
$129,980

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

AMG S 63 Coupe|RED INTERIOR|BURMESTER|NO LUX TAX|

2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

AMG S 63 Coupe|RED INTERIOR|BURMESTER|NO LUX TAX|

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$129,980

+ taxes & licensing

66,738KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9719896
  • VIN: WDDXJ8JB2KA038097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 66,738 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

647-350-1313
