2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

$129,980 + taxes & licensing
66,738 KM Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9719896

9719896 VIN: WDDXJ8JB2KA038097

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 66,738 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Heads-Up Display Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Hands-Free Liftgate Seat-Massage Automatic Parking

