2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

88,435 KM

Details Description

$76,985

+ tax & licensing
$76,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

//AMG S560 LWB | 3D BURMESTER SOUND | CHAUFFEUR PA

2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

//AMG S560 LWB | 3D BURMESTER SOUND | CHAUFFEUR PA

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$76,985

+ taxes & licensing

88,435KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9768073
  Stock #: 83DADC
  VIN: WDDUG8GB5KA437966

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 88,435 KM

Vehicle Description

** THIS IS THE ONE YOU WANT! NICELY EQUIPPED! DONT MISS IT! **
** DIRECT FROM MERCEDES BENZ! NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **


===>> FINANCE TODAY! APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE
===>> FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE




** GORGEOUS OBSIDIAN BLACK OVER EXCLUSIVE BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PACKAGE, MB CONNECT, LONG WHEEL BASE, EXTENDED PREMIUM BURMESTER HIGH END 3D SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM INCLUDING ADDITIONAL SPEAKERS IN THE HEADLINER, ALCANTARA HEADLINER, AUTONOMOUS INT. CRUISE CONT. PLUS (DISTRONIC PLUS), CHAUFFEUR PACKAGE WITH MEMORY FUNCTION, ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST,PARKING PACKAGE HIGH, ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST, KEYLESS-GO PACKAGE, HEATED WASHER FLUID RESERVOIR, TRIM PIECES WOOD BURRED WALNUT HIGH-GLOSS, PREMIUM AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION, SENSORS FOR TRUNK LID OPENING/CLOSING, SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, DRIVING PACKAGE, WIRELESS TELEPHONE CHARGING IN FRONT AND REAR, LUXURY STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER WITH TRIM ELEMENT, EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE, FRONT AND REAR COMFORT SEAT HEATERS, PADDING AT FRONT AND REAR HEATED, DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS, WINDSHIELD HEATED, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM SWITCH, ILLUMINATED DOOR SILL, ROLLER BLIND FOR REAR DOORS AND REAR WINDOW, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION, HEATED AND CLIMATE CONTROLLED FRONT AND REAR SEAST, DYNAMICS SEAT,FRONT LEFT AND RIGHT, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

