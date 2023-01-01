$76,985+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
//AMG S560 LWB | 3D BURMESTER SOUND | CHAUFFEUR PA
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
88,435KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9768073
- Stock #: 83DADC
- VIN: WDDUG8GB5KA437966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 88,435 KM
Vehicle Description
** DIRECT FROM MERCEDES BENZ! NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
===>> FINANCE TODAY! APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE
===>> FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE
** GORGEOUS OBSIDIAN BLACK OVER EXCLUSIVE BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PACKAGE, MB CONNECT, LONG WHEEL BASE, EXTENDED PREMIUM BURMESTER HIGH END 3D SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM INCLUDING ADDITIONAL SPEAKERS IN THE HEADLINER, ALCANTARA HEADLINER, AUTONOMOUS INT. CRUISE CONT. PLUS (DISTRONIC PLUS), CHAUFFEUR PACKAGE WITH MEMORY FUNCTION, ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST,PARKING PACKAGE HIGH, ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST, KEYLESS-GO PACKAGE, HEATED WASHER FLUID RESERVOIR, TRIM PIECES WOOD BURRED WALNUT HIGH-GLOSS, PREMIUM AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION, SENSORS FOR TRUNK LID OPENING/CLOSING, SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, DRIVING PACKAGE, WIRELESS TELEPHONE CHARGING IN FRONT AND REAR, LUXURY STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER WITH TRIM ELEMENT, EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE, FRONT AND REAR COMFORT SEAT HEATERS, PADDING AT FRONT AND REAR HEATED, DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS, WINDSHIELD HEATED, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM SWITCH, ILLUMINATED DOOR SILL, ROLLER BLIND FOR REAR DOORS AND REAR WINDOW, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION, HEATED AND CLIMATE CONTROLLED FRONT AND REAR SEAST, DYNAMICS SEAT,FRONT LEFT AND RIGHT, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
