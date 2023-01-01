Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 MINI Cooper Clubman

0 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

Contact Seller
2019 MINI Cooper Clubman

2019 MINI Cooper Clubman

Watch This Vehicle

2019 MINI Cooper Clubman

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

  1. 1688836084
  2. 1688836083
  3. 1688836085
  4. 1688836084
  5. 1688836084
  6. 1688836082
  7. 1688836082
  8. 1688836083
  9. 1688836083
  10. 1688836083
  11. 1688836083
  12. 1688836083
  13. 1688836083
  14. 1688836083
  15. 1688836083
  16. 1688836083
  17. 1688836084
  18. 1688836084
  19. 1688836084
  20. 1688836084
  21. 1688836084
  22. 1688836084
  23. 1688836084
  24. 1688836085
  25. 1688836085
  26. 1688836085
  27. 1688836085
  28. 1688836085
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10159452
  • Stock #: 17265
  • VIN: WMWLU5C53K2G05157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17265
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN PEPPER WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, EQUIPPED WITH HEADS UP DISPLAY, FACTORY NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, NEW RUN FLAT TIRES, HEW REAR BRAKES, NEW  BATTERY, AMBIENT LIGHTS, Seat Adjustment, Electric, With Memory,MINI Excitement Package,MINI Driving Modes,Preparation BMW Satellite Radio,Telephony With Wireless Charging,MINI Connected,Park Distance Control (PDC), Rear,Fog Lights,Cruise Control With Brake Function,Adaptive Suspension,MINI Light.-All.Wheel.Net Spoke Black,Sports Leather Steering Wheel,Multi-function F Steering Wheel,Roof And Mirror Caps, Black,Reversing Camera,Comfort Access, please call ahead for an appointment

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years. We pride ourselves on our dedication to clients and the outstanding return and referral business we have received over the years! We want to thank our clients for their continued support in Malibu Motors and for helping us to achieve our goals and maintain a successful, dedicated and honest business. ALL PRICES DO NOT INCLUDED TAXES, LICENSE AND OMVIC FEE. WE DO RESERVE THE RIGHT NOT TO SELL TO EXPORTERS OR ANY CLIENT WE FEEL UNCOMFORTABLE WITH. Our experienced sales staff are eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Please do not hesitate to reach out and request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling at any time we are here to help you and to make the car buying experience, seamless and stress-free. We cant wait to meet you and welcome you to Malibu Motors! We look forward to building a trusted relationship with you soon!! Visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/...bumotorstoronto WE HAVE THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT MERCEDES BENZ INVENTORY IN TORONTO AND SURROUNDING AREA, WE SERVICE MERCEDES BENZ AND ARE AN AUTHORIZED REPAIR SHOP FOR SEVERAL WARRANTY COMPANIES. WE SELL C230, C250, C350, C300, C400. C450,B250, SL 63 AMG,CL 550,ML400, ML350 E350, E300, E550,E400,GLE, COUPE,GLS 450 4 DOOR,ML350,GLK350, GLK250,CLS550, S550, GLC300,C43, S63, C63, C63S,C43, AMG, GLA45, CLA 45 GLA250,CLA, JAGUAR XF, JAGUAR XJ, CONVERTIBLE (CABRIO) 4MATIC MODELS, NAVIGATION IS AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL OF OUR VEHICLES. SPORTS PACKAGE, PANORAMIC ROOFS AVAILABLE. Malibu motors reserves the right not to sell to any dealer or exporter even at full price. WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT POOR CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, CREDIT REBUILDING, NEW TO COUNTRY, R9, PREVIOUS BANKRUPT, PREVIOUS PROPOSAL APPLY ONLINE FOR A QUICK RESPONSE FOLLOW THE LINK TO OUR SECURE CREDIT APPLICATION http://www.malibumotors.c...application.htm www.malibumotors.ca ..

 

 

,

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Malibu Motors

2020 BMW 5 Series m ...
 59,339 KM
$49,999 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q8 progres...
 59,414 KM
$56,999 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac Escala...
 71,815 KM
$60,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Malibu Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory