$20,950+ taxes & licensing
2019 MINI Cooper Clubman
COOPER S ALL4 / PANORAMIC ROOF
2019 MINI Cooper Clubman
COOPER S ALL4 / PANORAMIC ROOF
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$20,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,168KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWLU5C59K2G03865
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1423
- Mileage 98,168 KM
2019 MINI Clubman S ALL4 is an Iconic Design. All-Wheel Control. Urban Performance. The perfect blend of quirky charm and Island practicality. With its four doors, this fun-spirited ride offers ample space for cruising. Turbocharged Fun with AWD Grip, efficient performance that thrives in both city and highway driving Loaded with LEATHER *** HEATED SEATS *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** KEY-LESS ENTRY and more
ALL4 All-Wheel Drive gives you confidence and traction in all seasons. Backed by 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Stability Control, and Traction Control for sharp, responsive handling. Signature MINI Style, Inside & Out
Distinctive exterior styling with Rear Spoiler, Aluminum Wheels, Daytime Running Lights, and Rain Sensing Wipers
A refined interior includes Premium Synthetic Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Floor Mats, and Cargo Shade for everyday functionality
Keyless Entry & Start, Power Windows and Locks, and Adjustable Front Seats with Lumbar Support enhance comfort and convenience
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA **** Financing is available!**** .- If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Dual front knee airbags
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Leatherette Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Retractable cargo cover
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Door courtesy lights
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Intermittent front wipers
Run flat tires
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
4.06 axle ratio
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Color-adjustable ambient lighting
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Hill holder control
Touch-sensitive controls
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SIMULATED LEATHER SHIFT KNOB TRIM
14.0 STEERING RATIO
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
COLOR-ADJUSTABLE FOOTWELL LIGHTS
MINI CONNECTED SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BARN REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2019 MINI Cooper Clubman