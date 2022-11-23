Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mitsubishi Mirage

70,239 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

Contact Seller
2019 Mitsubishi Mirage

2019 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES Manual

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,239KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9415903
  • Stock #: L2699
  • VIN: ML32A3HJ3KH011859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,239 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included! ask for Drona ext 805

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CrediCar

2019 Mitsubishi Mira...
 70,239 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sportage EX
 115,941 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte GT
 58,720 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Email CrediCar

CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

Call Dealer

416-639-XXXX

(click to show)

416-639-2142

Quick Links
Directions Inventory