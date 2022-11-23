$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
ES Manual
Location
CrediCar
125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9415903
- Stock #: L2699
- VIN: ML32A3HJ3KH011859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,239 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
