$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

416-840-3292

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT S-AWC - Panoramic Power Roof - V6 - 7 Passenger - Leather - Remote Starter

Location

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

416-840-3292

  • 39,890KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5271197
  • Stock #: UMT1266
  • VIN: JA4JZ4AX1KZ603853
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

GT S-AWC - Panoramic Power Roof - V6 - 7 Passenger - Leather - Remote Starter - Extra set of Snow Tires Bridgestone Blizzak like new - AWD - Adaptive Cruise Control - Front Collision Warning - Lane Keep System - Blind Spot Monitoring - Heated Seats - Power Folding Mirrors - Power Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors - Lots of Mitsubishi Factory Warranty remaining - Intelligent Access - Remote Entry - Satelite Radio - Leather wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls - Paddle Shifters - Trailer Tow Package with Hitch - Rear plus multi Camera's - Push Button Start - Balance of 5yr or 100,000 km warranty by Mitsubishi plus Balance of 10yr or 160,000 km powertrain warranty by Mitsubishi -  Our Vehicles look so Great we Very Frequently get comments that they look like new. We really take care on making sure to you get a great vehicle from us.

Our Fair Prices takes the stress out of your purchase, so you can focus on your transportation needs. We use industry software and market data to compare a vehicles condition to similar vehicles for sale in the market area, this gives you Great Value Pricing.

Our vehicles are Priced to Sell.

LOANS include WALKAWAY Complimentary loan PROTECTION (ask for details).

Pricing is updated regularly as market conditions change to save you time and virtually eliminate negotiation.

Our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Compare us to others and find out for yourself.

Onsite Credit Specialist for quick APPROVALS with good, bad or no credit including Consumer Proposals and Bankruptcy as we Finance and Lease from long list of Lenders.

Large indoor showroom with 30 vehicles plus a huge outside inventory of 30 plus vehicles.

No need to shop around and waste time going from dealer to dealer - we have it all! Officially a proud member of IAG - International Auto Group with dealerships known to Toronto car buyers: Yorkdale Ford, Formula Ford, Weston Ford, Pickering Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Conventry North Jaguar Land Rover. Buy from a franchised group with expertise.

Located on Dufferin Street, minutes from Yorkdale Mall Shopping Centre, we are central to car buyers all across the GTA.

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Mid Toronto Auto Sales.
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

