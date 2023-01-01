Menu
King Cab, RWD, Alloy, Excellent condition

2019 Nissan Frontier

169,748 KM

$24,980

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Frontier

King Cab S Standard Bed 4x2 Auto

2019 Nissan Frontier

King Cab S Standard Bed 4x2 Auto

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

169,748KM
Used
VIN 1N6BD0CT9KN877348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,748 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Reclining front bucket seats
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Fixed Rear Windows
Manual 1st Row Windows
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
50-50 Folding Jump Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Tires: P235/75R15 AS

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Mechanical

Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.692 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder
403.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
odometer
700 lbs)
Dashboard Storage
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
132 kgs (4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

2019 Nissan Frontier