2019 Nissan Kicks

110,567 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks

SR MODEL, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHE

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR MODEL, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHE

Location

Car Canada Finance

3675 Keele St, North York, ON M3J 1M6

1 (855) 581-9598

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,567KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CU1KL547663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # K16769
  • Mileage 110,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Price Offer!! Don't Miss Out on this Brilliant White vehicle that's in excellent condition. It includes options such as: SR MODEL, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certification:

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $799. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Canada Finance

Car Canada Finance

3675 Keele St, North York, ON M3J 1M6

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Car Canada Finance

1 (855) 581-9598

2019 Nissan Kicks