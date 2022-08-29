Menu
2019 Nissan Kicks

25,296 KM

Details Features

$26,690

+ tax & licensing
Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

S

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

25,296KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9075673
  • Stock #: P5928
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CUXKL559701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5928
  • Mileage 25,296 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Manual air conditioning
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Front Reading Lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Illuminated glove box
Sport steering wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable manual driver's seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable)
3.927 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM Audio System
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Front fog lights
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
16" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Tires: 16"
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
GVWR: 1 625 kgs (3 583 lbs)
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

