2019 Nissan NV 2500
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
86,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 4548
- VIN: 1N6AF0KY0KN804548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 86,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX - FACTORY WARRANTY - LOW ROOF - 8 CYLINDER , 5.6 L GAS - BACK UP CAMERA -SHELVING - DIVIDER - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4