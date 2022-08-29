Menu
2019 Nissan NV 2500

86,000 KM

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
SV

Location

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

86,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9275251
  • Stock #: 4548
  • VIN: 1N6AF0KY0KN804548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX - FACTORY WARRANTY - LOW ROOF - 8 CYLINDER , 5.6 L GAS - BACK UP CAMERA -SHELVING - DIVIDER - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

