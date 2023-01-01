Menu
2019 Nissan NV200

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

SV

SV

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10144842
  • Stock #: 9284
  • VIN: 3N6CMOKNXKK699284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9284
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - DIVIDER - ROOF RACK - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Vinyl Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

