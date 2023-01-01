$16,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan NV200
SV
Location
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
215,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10234637
- VIN: 3N6CMOKN8KK691362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1362
- Mileage 215,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - ROOF RACK - DIVIDER - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Vinyl Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
