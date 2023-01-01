2019 Nissan NV200

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10234637

10234637 Stock #: 1362

1362 VIN: 3N6CMOKN8KK691362

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1362

Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Vinyl Seats Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.