Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Nissan Rogue

62,469 KM

Details Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
62,469KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV2KC775510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,469 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AA Canada Inc

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus for sale in North York, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus 124,014 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L AWD for sale in North York, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L AWD 133,803 KM $18,980 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 4MATIC SUV for sale in North York, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 4MATIC SUV 63,825 KM $35,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AA Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

Call Dealer

1-855-350-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue