Less than 4k Mileage! Turbocharged 3.8L Flat-Six Engine Good for 540 HP/486 TRQ! In Excellent Condition! FULLY Loaded with Features/Options! Have a trade-in? Bring it in! We will be running a LIVE, Nationwide online auction, ensuring optimal trade-in value for your vehicle!
Meet the 2019 Porsche 911 Turbo coupe! With it's beautiful sleek design and rear -mounted flat-six engine, it's sure to take your breath away. These and many other qualities have made the 911 into perhaps one of the most iconic sports cars on the planet. But the best quality that's often missed is its ability to be blazing-fast on a back road and still livable as an all-weather daily driver.This is one jaw-dropping luxury coupe you don't want to miss out on. Drop by Audi Midtown Toronto and take a peek at this 2019 911 Turbo coupe! With a Carrera White Metallic exterior and Bordeaux Red leather interior, this Porsche will definitely turn heads. This all-wheel drive Safety-Certified 911 Turbo coupe is equipped with a turbocharged 3,8L flat-six engine, good for a whopping 395 hp/406 lb-ft of torque, and a 7-speed PDK automatic transmission. Standard features on this 911 Turbo coupe include a 12-speaker Bose surround sound system, power seats with power lumbar and memory settings, power-retractbale front spoiler, fixed rear spoiler, rear-wheel-steering, advanced torque-vectoring rear differential (PTV plus), adaptive LED headlights, Sport Chrono Package and many many more! Drop by today and take a peek at this punchy 2019 Porsche 911 Turbo coupe, it won't be around for long! Contact Audi Midtown Toronto for test a drive today!
Carfax available upon request! This vehicle is being sold as a "Safety-Certified" unit, optional warranty available for purchase. Please speak with our Audi Brand Specialist for more details.
