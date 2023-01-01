Menu
**DONT MISS THIS BEAUTIFUL PORSCHE WITH NO ACCIDENTS**
**ONE OWNER, LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! A MUST SEE!! **
**CLEAN CARFAX, CARFAX VERIFIED, CLEAN TITLE**

GORGEOUS CYBER GREY WITH PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER, COMES LOADED WITH, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA, POWER-ADJUSTABLE SIDE MIRRORS, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO COMPATIBILITY, POWER LIFTGATE, POWER-ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS, HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, USB PORTS, HIGH-QUALITY BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM, RAIN-SENSING WIPERS, AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, MEMORY SEATS WITH 3 SETTINGS, LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEATS (40/20/40), TRACTION CONTROL SYSTEM, ROLL-OVER DETECTION SYSTEM, ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM WITH ENGINE IMMOBILIZER, PARKASSIST (FRONT AND REAR) WITH VISUAL AND AUDIBLE WARNINGS AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **

2019 Porsche Cayenne

126,030 KM

Details Description

$50,985

+ tax & licensing
2019 Porsche Cayenne

ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | LIKE NEW

2019 Porsche Cayenne

ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | LIKE NEW

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$50,985

+ taxes & licensing

126,030KM
Used
VIN WP1AA2AY7KDA11296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 126,030 KM

Vehicle Description

**DONT MISS THIS BEAUTIFUL PORSCHE WITH NO ACCIDENTS**
**ONE OWNER, LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! A MUST SEE!! **
**CLEAN CARFAX, CARFAX VERIFIED, CLEAN TITLE**


===>> FOR FINANCING APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE!
===>> CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE


GORGEOUS CYBER GREY WITH PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER, COMES LOADED WITH, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA, POWER-ADJUSTABLE SIDE MIRRORS, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO COMPATIBILITY, POWER LIFTGATE, POWER-ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS, HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, USB PORTS, HIGH-QUALITY BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM, RAIN-SENSING WIPERS, AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, MEMORY SEATS WITH 3 SETTINGS, LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEATS (40/20/40), TRACTION CONTROL SYSTEM, ROLL-OVER DETECTION SYSTEM, ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM WITH ENGINE IMMOBILIZER, PARKASSIST (FRONT AND REAR) WITH VISUAL AND AUDIBLE WARNINGS AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$50,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2019 Porsche Cayenne