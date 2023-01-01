Menu
2019 dodge ram
1500
fully loaded
awd
certify $899

2019 RAM 1500

62,532 KM

$39,950

+ tax & licensing
SPORT

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

62,532KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT3KN758015

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  Mileage 62,532 KM

2019 dodge ram1500fully loadedawdcertify $899please visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Bluetooth Connection

