** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! **

**GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, 4WD AUTO, 2WD, 4WD LOW, 4WD HIGH, ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION, LANE SENSE, HILL START ASSIST, FORWARD COLLISION, WARNING, BLIND SPOT ALERT. & MUCH MUCH MORE!!**

2019 RAM 1500

182,752 KM

$29,985

+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

SPORT | ALPINE SOUND | LOADED

12874592

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT | ALPINE SOUND | LOADED

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$29,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,752KM
VIN 1C6SRFTT2KN749354

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 0728-09
  • Mileage 182,752 KM

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, 4WD AUTO, 2WD, 4WD LOW, 4WD HIGH, ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION, LANE SENSE, HILL START ASSIST, FORWARD COLLISION, WARNING, BLIND SPOT ALERT. & MUCH MUCH MORE!!**


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
$29,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2019 RAM 1500