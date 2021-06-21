Menu
2019 RAM 1500

59,724 KM

$59,987

+ tax & licensing
Limited|LONGBED|HARMANKARDON|360CAM|CREAMLEATHER|+

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

59,724KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7410545
  • Stock #: J4439
  • VIN: 1C6SRFPTXKN843170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING 4X4! V8 HEMI POWERED! HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE AIR SUSPENSION! LONG BED! BEDLINER! TRUCKHERO BAKFLIP G2 TRIFOLD TONNEAU COVER! RAM BIN STORAGE SYSTEM! POWER AUTOMATIC SIDE STEPS! HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING TWO TONE CREAM AND DARK BLUE INTERIOR, WOOD GRAIN TRIMS, LIMITED STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, LIMITED SPECIAL STITCHING AND INTERIOR TRIMS, REAR FOLDING SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 SURROUND MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE SENSE, BLIND SPOT ALERT, HILL START ASSIST, TIRE FILL ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/SATELLITE/CD PLAYER/USB/PHONE PAIRING, PREMIUM ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER OUTLET, POWER REARVIEW WINDOW, REMOTE START, 3 DOOR GARAGE OPENER, POWER PEDAL ADJUST, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, WEATHERPROOF FLOORMATS, TRAILER BRAKE, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

