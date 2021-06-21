Menu
2019 RAM 1500

23,154 KM

Details Description

$43,987

+ tax & licensing
$43,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express|4X4|CREWCAB|V8HEMI|6PASS.|BEDLINER|ALLOYS|

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express|4X4|CREWCAB|V8HEMI|6PASS.|BEDLINER|ALLOYS|

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$43,987

+ taxes & licensing

23,154KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7525013
  Stock #: J4474
  VIN: 1C6RR7KT5KS619849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J4474
  • Mileage 23,154 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING TRAILFX BEDLINER! SIDE STEPS! V8 HEMI POWERED! 4X4! HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN RED ON MATCHING GREY INTERIOR, 6 PASSENGER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, BACKUP CAMERA, AM/FM/SATELLITE/AUX/USB, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, TOW/HAUL MODE, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

