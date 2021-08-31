Menu
2019 RAM 1500

91,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autopia Cars

416-574-2020

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

LIMITED 4x4 CREW CAB 5'7 BOX BLIND SPOT NAVI HEMI

2019 RAM 1500

LIMITED 4x4 CREW CAB 5'7 BOX BLIND SPOT NAVI HEMI

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7968800
  Stock #: 812173
  VIN: 1C6SRFHT6KN812173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ontario Vehicle, Limited, Blind Spot, Navigation, Rear and front Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Seat, Heated Seat, And Much More!!! ***Multi-point inspection*** Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada!! Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle. Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle. Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal. This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $1699, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified. To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: autopiacars.ca **PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING** Our Indoor Showroom Located 2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1 (STEELES AND KEELE) Concord, ON L4K 2Y7 Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at autopiacars.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Digital clock
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4th Door
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autopia Cars

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

