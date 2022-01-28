$44,700+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,700
+ taxes & licensing
Golden Mile Chrysler
416-759-4137
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Classic SLT
Location
Golden Mile Chrysler
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
416-759-4137
$44,700
+ taxes & licensing
40,278KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8178904
- Stock #: P5539
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT7KS564822
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 40,278 KM
Vehicle Description
Shop Online & We Will Deliver Your Vehicle To You!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Golden Mile Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Golden Mile Chrysler
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8