2019 RAM 1500

40,278 KM

Details Description Features

$44,700

+ tax & licensing
$44,700

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

$44,700

+ taxes & licensing

40,278KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8178904
  • Stock #: P5539
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT7KS564822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,278 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop Online & We Will Deliver Your Vehicle To You!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

Call Dealer

416-759-XXXX

416-759-4137

