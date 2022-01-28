Menu
2019 RAM 1500

72,164 KM

$59,849

+ tax & licensing
$59,849

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Limited

2019 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

$59,849

+ taxes & licensing

72,164KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8230890
  • Stock #: P5704
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHT5KN858190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P5704
  • Mileage 72,164 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop Online & We Will Deliver Your Vehicle To You!

Vehicle Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

