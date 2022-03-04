Menu
2019 RAM 1500

59,206 KM

$52,987

+ tax & licensing
$52,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Sport|V8HEMI|4X4|CREW|6FT4BOX|LEATHER|BEDLINER|LED

2019 RAM 1500

Sport|V8HEMI|4X4|CREW|6FT4BOX|LEATHER|BEDLINER|LED

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$52,987

+ taxes & licensing

59,206KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8607668
  Stock #: K4804
  VIN: 1C6SRFTT4KN844269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K4804
  • Mileage 59,206 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : LONG 6 FOOT 4 BOX! V8 HEMI POWERED! 4X4! SIDE STEPS! BEDLINER! ACCESS LITERIDER FOLDING COVER! RAM BIN STORAGE! WELL EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, RAM LED HEADLIGHTS, BACKUP CAMERA, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, TIRE FILL ASSIST, HILL START ASSIST, AM/FM/SATELLITE/CD/USB/AUX, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER OUTLET, PUSH TO START, REMOTE START, TRAILER TOW, 3 DOOR GARAGE OPENER, POWER REARVIEW WINDOW, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

