2019 RAM 1500

107,104 KM

Details

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

2019 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

Location

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

107,104KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9182479
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TM0KS705187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,104 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ram 1500 Classic | Diesel | Two Sets of Tire and Rim | 4X4 | Apple Carplay | Back-Up Camera | Bluetooth | VR Talk | Cruise Control | 4WD Lock | 4WD LOW | 2WD | Auto A/C | ESP | Tow/Haul | Heated Seat | Steering Wheel Heated | 115 V AC 150 W | Power Window | Auto Headlight | Auto Rain Wiper | &&& More

 

TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!

 

WINTER IS COMING!

ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!

 

AND APPLY FOR FINANCING

 

CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.

 

$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,

 

Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc..

 

we do not have any hidden fees, All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through

 

the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.

 

 

 

Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with

 

one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere

 

between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,

 

conditions and the lowest payment available!!!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

