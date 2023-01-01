$44,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 2 0 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9616087

9616087 Stock #: U154

U154 VIN: 1C6SRFFT5KN794946

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U154

Mileage 68,207 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.