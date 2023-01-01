Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

68,207 KM

Details Description

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn|4X4|V8HEMI|CREW|LEERBOX|NAV|HDWHEELS|LED|

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn|4X4|V8HEMI|CREW|LEERBOX|NAV|HDWHEELS|LED|

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 9616087
  2. 9616087
  3. 9616087
  4. 9616087
  5. 9616087
  6. 9616087
  7. 9616087
  8. 9616087
  9. 9616087
  10. 9616087
  11. 9616087
  12. 9616087
  13. 9616087
  14. 9616087
  15. 9616087
  16. 9616087
  17. 9616087
  18. 9616087
  19. 9616087
  20. 9616087
  21. 9616087
  22. 9616087
  23. 9616087
  24. 9616087
  25. 9616087
  26. 9616087
  27. 9616087
  28. 9616087
  29. 9616087
  30. 9616087
  31. 9616087
  32. 9616087
  33. 9616087
  34. 9616087
  35. 9616087
  36. 9616087
  37. 9616087
  38. 9616087
  39. 9616087
  40. 9616087
  41. 9616087
  42. 9616087
  43. 9616087
  44. 9616087
Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
68,207KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9616087
  • Stock #: U154
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT5KN794946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U154
  • Mileage 68,207 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : V8 HEMI POWERED, 4X4, SIDE STEPS, LEER BOX, BEDLINER, LONG MIRRORS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING GREY INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, RAM LED HEADLIGHTS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, CD, USB, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM HD WHEELS WITH GENERAL GRABBER A/T TIRES, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, REMOTE START, POWER REARVIEW WINDOW, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Favorit Motors

2019 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 68,207 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 68,460 KM
$89,995 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40...
 102,012 KM
$54,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory