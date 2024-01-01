Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic 5.7L V8 4x4 - One Owner, Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean CarFax - 6 Seater, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Power Seat, N-Fab Running Boards, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Trailer Hitch, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Cruise control, And Much More. Odometer: 139,000 KM.
Call Us: (416) 766-6226
Monaco Motorcars Inc. Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Business Hours: Monday - Friday: 9am - 6pm
Saturday: 10am - 5pm
Sunday : Closed www.monacomotorcars.com
Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/ font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $699 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.
We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.
CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees. We always make the effort to ensure all information on listings is accurate. Monaco Motorcars in not responsible for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on listings. Price may change without notice. Please contact us and verify any information. We always make the effort to ensure all information on listings is accurate. Monaco Motorcars in not responsible for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on listings. Price may change without notice. Please contact us and verify any information.</p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

139,000 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

- ONE OWNER|CLEAN CARFAX|CAMERA|HEATED SEATS

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

- ONE OWNER|CLEAN CARFAX|CAMERA|HEATED SEATS

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KTXKS728016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2019 RAM 1500 Classic